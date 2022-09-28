Search

29 Sept 2022

How much will a Bentley set you back?

How much will a Bentley set you back?

Bentley is now selling its models for an average of £189,000, the brand has revealed.

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Bentley is now selling its models for an average of £189,000, the brand has revealed.

Announced as part of a presentation at the launch of its new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, Bentley also said it is now generating an impressive 23.3 per cent return on sales.

The luxury car brand has seen its profits soar as a result, with Bentley making £355m in the first half of 2022.

The brand has been helped by parent owners Volkswagen channeling semiconductors – of which there is a global shortage – to the luxury brand as it has higher profit margins than other firms in the group. Fellow Volkswagen Group brand Lamborghini has also benefited because of the chip shortage for the same reason.

Bentley’s current line-up includes the Continental GT and GTC, along with the Flying Spur saloon and Bentayga SUV. This latter model’s line-up is now growing with an Extended Wheelbase (EWB) version, which is 18cm longer, benefitting rear legroom for passengers.

‘Significant’ childcare cost and education measures as part of Budget 2023 welcomed in Carlow

Carlow motorists urged to slow down as 113 road deaths confirmed so far this year

Priced from £211,400, the Bentayga EWB is also available with a business class-style rear seat option, which costs from £8,400, and came as a request from a customer demanding more space in the rear seats of their SUV.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said: “The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants.

“Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivalled interior cabin design.

“In combination with the incredible skills of the craftspeople at our carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, these advances make the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media