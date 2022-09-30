New report shows 37 people homeless in Carlow

A new report has revealed that there are 37 people in Carlow that are homeless with almost 20% of homeless people across Ireland averaging 24 years of age or younger.

That's according to the monthly homelessness report from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for August 2022.

Just over 7,500 people accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of 22-28 August 2022 ahead of the report's compilation, with 1,274 people (or 17%) aged 24 years and under.

The report found over 60% of homeless people are men, with women making up the other 36%.

The highest concentration of homeless population is in Dublin (5,326), followed by 573 in the South-West, 401 in the Mid-East, and 314 in the West.

The North-West had the lowest number of homeless people (89), with 37 in Donegal/Leitrim and 52 in Sligo.

Irish people make up the bulk of the homeless population at 63%, however people from EEA/UK areas (the European Economic Area made up EU countries including Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) account for 21%, while people from non-EEA countries make up 16%.

Almost 1,500 families are included in the report's statistics, over half of which are single parent families with a total of 3,220 child dependents.

Roscommon had the fewest number of homeless people (10) followed by Laois and Longford with 20 homeless people in each.

Almost 500 people in Cork are homeless, followed by 327 in Limerick and 257 in Galway and 192 in Meath.