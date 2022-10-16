Duiske College welcomed all to a successful Open Night

Duiske College students took centre stage at the successful Open Night the school hosted on Thursday, September 29th, last.

Prospective students for the Graignamanagh school, and their families, travelled to the event from three surrounding counties.

Student tour guides showed the visiting families around, allowing them to experience the school campus through the eyes of a current student. Visitors were able to view exhibitions, science experiments and musical entertainment and hear first-hand about the various subjects on offer.

Tea and coffee were supplied by the school’s Parents Association and there was plenty of sweet treats in the home economics room.

Principal John Maye explained the ethos of Duiske College and how its students benefit from smaller class sizes with greater individual attention. He spoke of Duiske College’s excellent reputation for pastoral care and how 62% of students participated in extra-curricular activities in the last academic year.

The Open Night was held as part of the 2023/2024 admissions process which opened on September 22nd and will close on October 20th. Further information is available at www.duiskecollege.ie or on any of the school’s social media platforms.

Duiske College, founded in 1954, is a co educational secondary school under the auspices of KCETB (Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board).