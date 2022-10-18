ALERT: Thundery downpours and flooding expected across Carlow

Possible thundery downpours over the next day and a half will lead to localised flooding in Carlow.
That's according to a Met Éireann Status Yellow rain warning which forecasts heavy rain from today (October 18) at 10pm until tomorrow (Wednesday October 19) at 10pm.
Flooding and disruptions are expected across Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary.
Meanwhile, a Status Orange warning has been issued for Waterford, Kerry, Cork, Wexford and Wicklow from today at 10pm until midnight on Thursday (October 20).
⚠️Status Yellow rainfall warning issued⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2022
Heavy rain️ on Tuesday night and Wednesday
Affected Regions: Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary
Expected Onset: Tuesday 18/10 10pm
Expires: Wednesday 19/10 10pm
Please see⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJm6kqhttps://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/BqXJ9lm4eX
