22 Oct 2022

Planning application lodged for construction of 16 apartments in a Carlow town

Mary MCFadden

22 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

A planning application for the construction of apartments at a retail store in a Carlow town has been lodged. 

Carlow County Council received the application from Edmondbay Developments Ltd this week (October 20) for the change of use of a site on Main Street, Hacketstown. 

Full planning permission is sought for the change of use of the first floor portion of the existing retail unit for use as 2 no. residential apartments (1. no. 1-bedroom apartment and 1 no. 2-bedroom apartment, as well as for the change of use of remainder of site for residential use.

If permission is granted, works will include the demolition of a portion of the commercial retail store to the rear of the existing retail unit, as well as the construction of a 2.5 storey building containing 16 apartments. 

The new building is expected to contain 14 2-bedroom apartments and 2 3-bedroom apartments, with associated parking and services at ground level. 

A decision is expected in mid-December 2022. 

