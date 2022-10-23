Revealed: the real cost of using electrical items in your home

The real cost of running electrical items in your house has been revealed, with an electric shower proving the most costly item to use.

Taking a shower for ten minutes will set you back 56 cents, with the cost of running a shower for an hour coming in at €3.33.

The message that appliances which heat up things are the most costly has been stressed for a while, and the recent information released by Eirgrid backs that up.

Running a tumble dryer for one hour will set you back €1.33 or 19 cent for just ten minutes.

And the Irish fixation with the immersion wasn't misplaced either.

Turning on the immersion for one hour will cost you €1.67, costing €3.34 to head a tank over two hours.

Using an electric fan heater for one hour will set you back 93 cents.

A steam iron surprisingly will cost you 87 cents for an hour's use.

An electric kettle is also expensive with each boil costing an average of 6 cents, equating to 78 cents over an hour.