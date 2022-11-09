Search

09 Nov 2022

Tributes paid following death of young Carlow mother who was a talented camogie player

Tributes paid following death of young Carlow mother who was a talented camogie player

Reporter:

David Power

09 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Tributes have been paid to a young Carlow woman, Rachel O'Connor, who passed away suddenly.

She leaves behind a young son as well as partner, parents, sisters and grandparents.

A statement posted on behalf of the Carlow Camogie County read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, teammates, Naomh Brid Camogie Club and many friends of Rachel O'Connor, Carlow who died so unexpectedly after a sudden illness".

The statement said Rachel was "a lively camogie player" who played with Naomh Brid and Carlow during her underage days and with Naomh Brid at adult level.

Photo: RIP.ie

Rachel was a member of the Carlow Under 14 Development Squad, Under 16 and Under 18 County Teams from 2013 to 2018.

During this time Carlow reached two All Ireland Finals, winning the All Ireland Minor in 2017.

"To her heartbroken family - son Ronan, mother Bridget, father David, sisters Emma and Sarah, partner, her grandmothers, grandfather, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends we extend our deepest sympathy" the Carlow County Camogie statement outlined. 

Her club also paid tribute to the talented young woman. 

"Naomh Brid Camogie are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former player Rachel O’Connor. Rachel was a valued player of our club over recent years and was a member of Mary Smyth’s minor champions as well as our double Junior Championship winning team.

"The club extends it condolences to her parents Bridget and David, sisters Emma and Sarah and her partner Adam and their son Ronan. Our thoughts also go out to her extended family & Rachel’s wide circle of friends.
Rest in Peace Rachel" the club tribute said. 

The death notice on RIP.ie said: "Rachel O’Connor of 26 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on November 8th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny".

She will be reposing at her home, 26 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow on Thursday, November 10th, from 3pm, concluding with Prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal will take place on Friday, November 11th, at 10.30am to Holy Family Church, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media