Tributes paid following death of young Carlow mother who was a talented camogie player

Tributes have been paid to a young Carlow woman, Rachel O'Connor, who passed away suddenly.

She leaves behind a young son as well as partner, parents, sisters and grandparents.

A statement posted on behalf of the Carlow Camogie County read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, teammates, Naomh Brid Camogie Club and many friends of Rachel O'Connor, Carlow who died so unexpectedly after a sudden illness".

The statement said Rachel was "a lively camogie player" who played with Naomh Brid and Carlow during her underage days and with Naomh Brid at adult level.

Photo: RIP.ie

Rachel was a member of the Carlow Under 14 Development Squad, Under 16 and Under 18 County Teams from 2013 to 2018.

During this time Carlow reached two All Ireland Finals, winning the All Ireland Minor in 2017.

"To her heartbroken family - son Ronan, mother Bridget, father David, sisters Emma and Sarah, partner, her grandmothers, grandfather, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends we extend our deepest sympathy" the Carlow County Camogie statement outlined.

Her club also paid tribute to the talented young woman.

"Naomh Brid Camogie are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former player Rachel O’Connor. Rachel was a valued player of our club over recent years and was a member of Mary Smyth’s minor champions as well as our double Junior Championship winning team.

"The club extends it condolences to her parents Bridget and David, sisters Emma and Sarah and her partner Adam and their son Ronan. Our thoughts also go out to her extended family & Rachel’s wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace Rachel" the club tribute said.

The death notice on RIP.ie said: "Rachel O’Connor of 26 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on November 8th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny".

She will be reposing at her home, 26 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow on Thursday, November 10th, from 3pm, concluding with Prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal will take place on Friday, November 11th, at 10.30am to Holy Family Church, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.