CARLOW WEATHER: Strong and gusty winds with outbreaks of rain

Mild and windy weather can be expected today (November 10) with a good deal of cloud.
According to Met Éireann, there will be long dry periods and patchy rain or drizzle. Top temperatures will be between 14 to 17 degrees in strong and gusty south or southwest winds, with gales developing at the coast.
Tonight, it will mild and breezy overnight with outbreaks of rain affecting Atlantic coastal counties at times.
Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with just a little patchy rain or drizzle at times, especially over hills.
Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds.
