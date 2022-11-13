Carlow council refuses planning permission for nursing home and hospital

A planning application for a 140-bedroom nursing home and hospital in Carlow has been refused.
The application was submitted to Carlow County Council by Euro Care International Ltd in December 2021 with a decision made at the end of October 2022.
Had permission been granted, the proposed development at Pollerton Little would have comprised a double storey nursing home and hospital with the provision of bicycle parking facilities for 28 bicycles, car parking, landscaping, internal services, yards, ESB transformer room and refuse area.
It also includes all associated site development and ancillary works.
The site was previously granted planning permission for a Health Park including a hospital and nursing home.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.