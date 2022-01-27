Search

27 Jan 2022

Record mortgage lending helps TSB swing back to profit

Record mortgage lending helps TSB swing back to profit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 9:55 AM

High street bank TSB has revealed it returned to profit in 2021 thanks to record mortgage lending and a bounceback in the wider economy.

The Spanish-owned lender posted annual pre-tax profits of £157.5 million against losses of £204.6 million in 2020.

It comes after TSB notched up its highest-ever gross mortgage lending at £9.2 billion for the year, up 46% on a year earlier.

The bank’s results were also boosted as cash set aside for bad loans plunged to just £100,000, down from £164 million in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

TSB’s results come less than two months after it announced the closure of 70 bank branches across the UK, taking its network down from 290 to 220 by the end of June 2022.

The figures also follow a failed attempt in October by rival Co-operative Bank to buy TSB from owner Banco de Sabadell.

Sabadell rejected the unsolicited offer.

TSB’s full-year results were boosted by surging demand for mortgages amid a buoyant housing market thanks to rock-bottom interest rates, the Government’s stamp duty holiday, and changing home-buyer demands due to the pandemic.

A recovering UK economy is also helping to drive bank profits, with losses for loans turned sour far lower than the sector expected.

TSB’s interim chief executive, Robin Bulloch, welcomed a “great set of results”.

“We have seen outstanding income growth in 2021, made improvements in the products and services we offer customers, and become a more efficient and resilient bank,” he said.

Mr Bulloch took over on an interim basis last month after former boss Debbie Crosbie was hired to the top job at Nationwide.

TSB said its total customer lending jumped 12.2% to £37.4 million last year.

But it saw a slowdown in customer deposits growth – up 4.6% to £36 billion – as customers spent some of the savings built up in the early stages of the pandemic.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media