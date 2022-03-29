Search

30 Mar 2022

Cocktails help AG Barr sales fizz despite growing cost pressures

Cocktails help AG Barr sales fizz despite growing cost pressures

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 1:25 PM

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has revealed that current trading is “well ahead” of last year on the back of surging demand for cocktails as it warned it is facing “significant inflationary pressures”.

The company, which also owns the Funkin cocktail brand, saw shares lift higher on Tuesday after it posted a rebound in profits for the past year.

Pre-tax profits jumped by 62.3% to £42.2 million for the year to January 30 compared with the same period last year.

The Scottish business said it saw costs soar by 25% over the year as logistics expenses rose but it saw margins improve on the back of increased sales volumes and investment in its operations.

Revenues during the year were up by 18.3% to £268.6 million for the year, on the back of particularly strong Funkin and Rubicon sales.

AG Barr chief executive Roger White said sales in the first weeks of the new financial year have “been well ahead of the prior year and in line with our expectations”.

He added: “Like most companies, we are facing significant inflationary pressures but we are well placed as a group to deal with these and will continue to seek to manage our exposure proactively through mitigating actions across revenue management, pricing, procurement and cost control.”

He told the PA news agency that the company increased prices earlier this year after cost inflation accelerated.

“We acted early to the inflationary pressures we saw, so have covering and hedging from the second half of last year which has given us some protection,” Mr White said.

“We spoke to our customers and made changes to our pricing as a result at the start of the year.

“Because our products are more an ‘affordable treat’ than a ‘luxury’ we haven’t felt any customer concerns, and based on the last financial crisis, think we are well positioned.”

AG Barr said it is optimistic about the recovery of the UK hospitality market despite the cost-of-living crisis as the return of younger punters to pubs and bars helped drive strong demand for cocktails.

The group said its cocktail business has “performed extremely well” since pandemic restrictions eased last spring.

It said 7.4 million people drink cocktails when out at bars and clubs, representing a 13% increase on pre-pandemic levels.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media