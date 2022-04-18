Search

19 Apr 2022

Workers flocked to commuter town offices in March

Workers flocked to commuter town offices in March

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Workers flocked to co-working spaces and offices in commuter towns in March as staff chose to work locally rather than make longer commutes, data shows.

Flexible office space provider IWG said it had seen a 91% rise in attendance in Maidenhead in March compared with the month before, while other offices also saw big rises.

Hemel Hempstead, up 81%, Aylesbury (46%) and Chertsey (34%) proved more popular over the month than in February.

“The shift to more flexible ways of working in the heart of local communities is happening fast and is irreversible,” said IWG chief executive Mark Dixon.

“The data shows not only is there strong appetite to spend part of the time in an office environment, particularly local flex spaces, and that the era of long daily commutes is well and truly over.

“Employees want to continue spending more time with their family and friends and less time commuting on a busy train or stuck in traffic.

“The growing popularity of hybrid working amongst employees and businesses means workers now have the freedom and flexibility to choose a location to work from which suits their lifestyle.”

IWG’s data also showed that office attendance had grown by more than a quarter in High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Horsham, Woking, Uxbridge and Halifax.

It said that Wednesdays, up 33%, and Thursdays, up 32%, were the most popular days in March to head to the office compared with February.

The business said its data indicates workers are choosing hybrid working and splitting their time between home, a local office and occasional trips to head office.

The pandemic has led to widespread changes in the working patterns of office workers and many say they do not want to go back to the pre-pandemic status quo when it is over.

IWG runs the brands Regus and Spaces.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media