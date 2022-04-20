Search

20 Apr 2022

Just Eat considers Grubhub sale as order numbers shrink

Just Eat considers Grubhub sale as order numbers shrink

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

Just Eat Takeaway.com has said it is considering selling off its Grubhub arm after a slump in orders.

The takeaway delivery specialist only bought its US rival in a £5.75 billion deal in 2020 but has recently faced calls from one of its biggest shareholders to offload the business.

Activist investor Cat Rock Capital, which owns an almost 7% stake in the company, said last year that selling Grubhub would deal with Just Eat’s “deep and damaging” undervaluation.

Just Eat told shareholders on Wednesday that it is working with advisers to explore the possible sale of Grubhub or the potential “introduction of a strategic partner”.

“There can be no certainty that any such strategic actions will be agreed or what the timing of such agreements will be,” the company said.

It came as Just Eat said orders dropped by 1% to 264.2 million in the first three months of 2022 as it struggled against pandemic-boosted levels from last year.

Meanwhile, gross transaction values increased by 4% to 7.2 billion euros (£6 billion), representing a slowdown in growth.

As a result, it reduced its transaction value and earnings forecasts for the year.

Just Eat said growth in the current quarter is expected to “remain challenging” but stressed that returning customer numbers and order frequency have been above pre-pandemic levels.

Chief executive Jitse Groen said: “After two years of exceptional growth, we maintain the same high level of orders that were processed during the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Our priority for 2022 lies in enhancing profitability and strengthening our business.

“We expect profitability to gradually improve throughout the year, and to return to positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) in 2023.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media