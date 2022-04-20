Search

20 Apr 2022

Gambling firm 888 sees revenues slide after fall in player numbers

Gambling firm 888 sees revenues slide after fall in player numbers

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Gambling firm 888 has revealed that revenues dipped over the latest quarter due to a decline in active players.

Shares in the company nudged lower as it said its temporary exit from the Netherlands also weighed on trading.

888 reported that revenues dropped by 18% to 224 million US dollars (£172 million) for the three months to March, compared with the same period last year.

However, the company highlighted that it represented a 1% improvement on the previous quarter.

The group said the year-on-year fall was driven by an 8% decline in active player numbers against record levels from the start of 2021.

Itai Pazner, chief executive of the company, described the start of the year as “another busy period of progress for 888”.

The group said it was boosted by strong performances in the US, Romania and Portugal.

However, it reported a “larger year-on-year decline” in the UK amid the relaxation of pandemic curbs and intensifying competition.

888 said it has made further progress over its takeover of William Hill’s European business, after announcing earlier this month that it was buying the business for up to £2.05 billion after agreeing to reduce the terms of the £2.2 billion deal agreed seven months earlier.

Mr Pazner said: “Having revised the transaction terms for William Hill and completed an equity placing to part-fund the deal, we are on track to complete in June and continue to execute our plan to build a global online betting and gaming leader.

“Alongside these important strategic milestones, Q1 2022 revenue was slightly ahead of Q4 2021 as we previously announced.

“I am pleased with the group’s progress, and we are looking forward to returning to year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of the year, as we benefit from further launches in additional US states, together with our expectation of relaunching in the Netherlands and ramping up our recent launch in Ontario.”

Shares in 888 were 2.5% lower in early trading on Wednesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media