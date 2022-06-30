Search

01 Jul 2022

UK Infrastructure Bank has £5bn pipeline after investments kick off

UK Infrastructure Bank has £5bn pipeline after investments kick off

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

The UK Infrastructure Bank has a pipeline of future deals worth £5 billion, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

A report by the NAO said the state-owned bank, which was set up last June to support economic growth in regional sectors across the UK, has already started handing out investment despite some of its functions not yet going live.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said “there is more work to do before it is fully operational”.

The bank, which has been allocated £22 billion of public funds, will pump cash through equity investments, loans, and guarantees to support infrastructure projects.

The Treasury partly set up the bank due to the loss of the European Investment Bank infrastructure funding following the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

It is headed up by former HSBC chief executive John Flint.

By the end of last month, the bank had entered into five deals whereby it handed £311.5 million to firms through loan investments.

In total, there are 44 potential future deals in the body’s pipeline, representing around £5 billion.

The NAO report said the bank has sought to proceed with deals at a pace “while completing the development of its internal controls and processes, including research skills”.

The Treasury has set targets for the bank, including expectations of an annual return of between 2.5% and 4% on its equity investments by 2025-26.

Mr Davies said: “The UK Infrastructure Bank was set up quickly, and there is more work to do before it is fully operational and is able to support the Government’s aims in achieving net zero and supporting local economic growth.

“It should continue to improve how it assesses investment needs and evaluates its impact, so that it can ensure it is targeting investment where it is most needed and demonstrate it is using public money in the most effective and efficient way.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media