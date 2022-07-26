Search

26 Jul 2022

Compass raises sales outlook after business catering recovers

Compass raises sales outlook after business catering recovers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

Catering giant Compass Group has lifted it sales growth targets after sealing new customers and reporting a strong recovery in business catering since the easing of Covid curbs.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company made gains on Tuesday morning after its second upgrade to forecasts this year.

Compass, which runs catering services for many schools, businesses and the armed forces, said it expects organic revenues to jump by 35% over the current financial year.

It had previously predicted that revenues would rise by 30%.

The group, which operates in 44 countries, said it has been “particularly pleased” by the rebound in its business and industry arm, as workers have returned to their offices following the pandemic.

Sales have also been boosted by the return of entertainment events and sporting tournaments.

It said it has also benefited from an increase in new customers as firms have turned to outsourcing for the first time due to operational pressures and inflation.

Compass also revealed that group revenues increased 43.4% over the quarter to June, compared with the same period last year.

“While we are mindful of the challenging macroeconomic environment, we remain excited about the significant structural growth opportunities globally,” the company said in a statement.

“With a clear strategy, operational scale, and market leading offer, Compass is very well positioned to capitalise on the increase in outsourcing opportunities.

“Longer term, we expect revenue and profit growth above historical rates, returning margin to pre-pandemic levels, and rewarding shareholders with further returns.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media