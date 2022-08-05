Search

05 Aug 2022

Pendragon rejects £400m offer after being ‘unable to engage’ with shareholder

Pendragon rejects £400m offer after being ‘unable to engage’ with shareholder

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 1:53 PM

One of the UK’s biggest car dealerships has rebuffed a bid greater than £400 million from an international suitor, despite the board showing interest.

Pendragon said that it had been forced to reject the bid after being unable to get hold of one its biggest shareholders.

The offer from an unnamed company was conditional on all five of Pendragon’s biggest shareholders backing the takeover.

Pendragon said it had managed to get the support of four of the five. But it could not get through to the fifth.

“The proposal was contingent on receipt of irrevocable commitments from all of Pendragon’s major shareholders,” a spokesman said.

He added: “The board of Pendragon concluded that the proposal merited engagement with its five largest shareholders and received strong support for the proposal from four of these shareholders who were willing to sign irrevocable commitments.

“However, Pendragon was unable to engage with one of these shareholders and, therefore, given this lack of certainty, the bidder has withdrawn its non-binding offer and both parties have terminated discussions.”

The bidder had said it would pay 29p per share in Pendragon. It would value the company at about £403 million.

In March, Sweden’s Hedin Group was linked to a potential takeover of the UK car dealership.

The group, and its owner Anders Hedin, already own 53% of Pendragon between them.

In March, Sky News reported that the shareholder had approached the board over a potential deal to buy the shares it does not own. But the board rejected this.

On Friday, Pendragon merely named the suitor as a “large international corporate”.

But the bidder is thought not to be Hedin.

Pendragon said that it expects to deliver underlying pre-tax profit of £33 million in the first half of the financial year.

“The robust performance was underpinned by continued delivery of the company’s strategy to unlock value in the franchised UK motor division, grow and diversify Pinewood and disrupt standalone used car retail,” the company said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media