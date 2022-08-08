Search

08 Aug 2022

Joules confirms talks to sell stake to Next

Joules confirms talks to sell stake to Next

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 8:50 AM

Struggling fashion brand Joules has confirmed it is in talks to sell a stake to high street giant Next in a move that could raise around £15 million.

Joules said it was also in discussions over joining Next’s burgeoning online platform to support its “long-term growth plans”.

It follows reports at the weekend that Joules was looking to sell a 25% stake to Next.

Joules did not confirm the size of the stake up for sale, except to say it would see Next become a “strategic minority shareholder”.

But it stressed the talks may not lead to agreement, with a further announcement to be made “if and when appropriate”.

Joules – famous for its posh wellies – has had a torrid 2022 so far, with a series of profit warnings leaving its shares slumping by nearly 90% since the start of the year.

It said last month it had called in KPMG advisers to look at bolstering its finances as soaring costs and waning consumer confidence hit the group’s bottom line, with speculation it was considering a capital raise.

The group has since agreed an extension to its banking facilities with main lender Barclays, though this restricts its ability to pay shareholder dividend payouts.

The chain, which has around 130 stores and over 1,000 staff, also announced in May that its boss, Nick Jones, would step down in the first half of its next financial year.

For Next, the stake acquisition would become the latest in a long line of deals to expand beyond its core chain, following tie-ups with Reiss and Victoria’s Secret, while it has also recently teamed up with hedge fund Davidson Kempner to buy JoJo Maman Bebe.

Joules was founded in 1989 when Tom Joule started selling clothing on a stand at a country show in Leicestershire.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media