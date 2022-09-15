Search

15 Sept 2022

Wickes sales lift as demand surges for home insulation

Wickes sales lift as demand surges for home insulation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 2:25 PM

Wickes has said it has been boosted by a surge in demand for home insulation as customers seek to protect themselves from rocketing energy bills.

The DIY firm and builders’ merchants also called for VAT to be scrapped on products being purchased by people to help them cut their bills, such as LED lightbulbs.

Shares in Wickes jumped in early trading on Thursday after it posted the positive update.

Revenues increased by 1.3% to £822.3 million over the six months to July 2, against the same period last year.

David Wood, chief executive of Wickes, said sales of some products leapt as households face mammoth rises in energy bills linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Sales volumes of home insulation products are up 85% against pre-Covid levels as customers are improving energy efficiency in their homes,” he told the PA news agency.

“We have seen strong sales across any products linked to energy efficiency, things like LED lightbulbs and drafts excluders.

“To be honest, I do think the Government should be helping households buying these types of products.”

The group said it remains positive about consumer sentiment despite the pressure from higher household bills.

Wickes held firm on its target of pre-tax profit between £72 million and £82 million for the current financial year.

It came as the company delivered a pre-tax profit of £33.5 million, dipping from £35.7 million over the same six months last year.

Shares in Wickes were 9.1% higher at 126.2p after early trading.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media