18 Sept 2022

London Stock Exchange to close for day of Queen’s funeral

18 Sept 2022 10:25 AM

Trading terminals in London will not operate on Monday as several markets around the world prepare to mark the death of the Queen.

The London Stock Exchange will not trade at all on the day of the monarch’s funeral, while markets in other Commonwealth countries also plan to mark her death by closing for public holidays in the coming days.

The London markets, including the FTSE 100 and associated trading indexes, have operated every day since the Queen’s death was announced after closing on Thursday September 8, including opening and closing at the usual times the following day.

The London Stock Exchange Group said last week: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our sympathies and condolences are with the royal family.”

The stock exchange normally closes for bank holidays and weekends.

It said: “On the day of the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, the London Stock Exchange would be closed for trading.

“It is to remain open for trading as usual during the official period of mourning.

“More information on our business days is available via our website.”

Many other businesses have decided to close for some or all of the funeral day, although they are not required to do so.

In Canada, where the Queen was head of state, the government has declared Monday a federal holiday to mark the funeral, but the Toronto Stock Exchange will continue to trade as normal, it announced.

In Australia, Monday will be a normal working day, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Australians will get a public holiday on Thursday September 22.

On that day Sydney’s Australian Securities Exchange will be closed.

New Zealand’s bank holiday is not until Monday September 26. The New Zealand’s exchange will close that day.

