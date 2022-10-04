Search

04 Oct 2022

Greggs ups its prices for third time this year

Greggs has raised prices on its sausage rolls and other baked goods for the third time this year.

The bakery chain said that the national price of its sausage roll is now £1.15.

The company had previously hiked prices to £1.05 in early January and £1.10 in May.

Greggs has also upped the price of certain meal deals, including its lunchtime deal and its hot evening deal by 5p or 10p.

However, its popular breakfast deal – which includes a breakfast roll and a hot drink – has not changed in price, Greggs said.

Greggs has battled with significant cost inflation which is estimated to reach 9% this year.

Rising costs of raw materials, production, labour and energy have all hit the retailer which has been forced to up the prices of its food to absorb some of the cost shocks.

The chain, which prides itself on its value for money, said that its low-cost meals were appealing to people facing significant cost-of-living pressures.

Its chief executive, Roisin Currie, said that it is a “very worrying time” for many households so it is important to “shout about” its value meals in case people do not know about them.

She added Greggs had secured good coverage on its key commodities and energy which is why it has not needed to change its inflation outlook as it enters the last quarter of the year.

The previous two sets of price rises did not seem to dampen the group’s sales, which jumped 15% in the latest quarter.

