Search

14 Oct 2022

Revolution Beauty’s chief executive and chairman to ‘step away’ amid probe

Revolution Beauty’s chief executive and chairman to ‘step away’ amid probe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

The chief executive and chairman of beauty brand Revolution Beauty will step away from day-to-day management of the business while an independent investigation is carried out, the firm has announced.

The troubled brand said last month it was subject to an investigation into a failure to complete its auditing quickly enough.

Its shares have been suspended from the London Stock Exchange because it was unable to publish its financial results, which were pushed back a second time.

Law firm Macfarlanes and consultants Forensic Risk Alliance began the probe after “serious concerns” were raised over auditing failures.

Executive chairman Tom Allsworth and chief executive Adam Minto will voluntarily step away from their usual roles in order to support the investigation.

The decision is “not a result of any matter arising” from the probe, Revolution Beauty said on Friday.

It said the company needs an operational leader who can “devote their full time and attention” to managing it while the investigation rumbles on.

Former Totally and Mears Group chairman Bob Holt will take over as interim chief operating officer during the rocky period, having built up experience leading firms through turnarounds and flotations.

The probe is expected to take several months, although an exact timeline remains uncertain.

The firm, which has around 400 staff in the UK, US and other countries, previously said its financial results for the forthcoming year will be materially below expectations.

It said it has been affected by economic turmoil including cost inflation and changing consumer spending patterns.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media