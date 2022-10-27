Search

27 Oct 2022

Morrisons to hire 3,500 extra Christmas staff

Morrisons to hire 3,500 extra Christmas staff

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 3:55 PM

Morrisons has launched a Christmas hiring spree to recruit 3,500 new workers.

The supermarket chain said it is looking to hire a raft of temporary colleagues for the busy festive period as it expects a jump in demand from customers.

Morrisons said the key trading period is set to be “even bigger” than normal “with the added excitement of a Winter World Cup”.

It said the recruitment drive is therefore looking for 500 more workers than it did last Christmas.

The hiring spree includes roles across the UK in Morrisons stores, food making and logistics operations.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons’ people director, said: “Ahead of the festive season, we are looking for 3,500 Christmas helpers to come and join our fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis.

“There are lots of great opportunities in our various stores and sites across the UK to help people develop new skills and make and deliver the items our customers love to enjoy when celebrating the festive season.”

It came as the retailer closes in on the £190 million takeover of convenience store chain McColl’s.

On Thursday, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it would accept an offer from the retail group to sell 28 stores to a buyer, or buyers, approved by the watchdog.

The CMA had raised concerns over 35 locations where the close proximity of Morrisons and McColl’s stores created competition worries but indicated the store sale plan will allay these concerns.

David Potts, Morrisons’ chief executive, said: “I am pleased that the acquisition of McColl’s has cleared the final regulatory hurdle.

“McColl’s is a business with great potential and over the last few months we have been making plans for its integration into Morrisons, for investment and for growth. We will be outlining these plans shortly.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media