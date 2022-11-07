Search

07 Nov 2022

Joules in talks with founder over cash injection as trading woes continue

Joules in talks with founder over cash injection as trading woes continue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 9:01 AM

Struggling retailer Joules has revealed talks with investors including founder Tom Joule to inject cash into the business as sales continue to disappoint.

The group said Mr Joule – who recently returned to the firm in an executive position as product director – is among a number of “strategic investors” in discussions to provide a “cornerstone investment in an equity raise”.

It said it was also continuing to explore a possible company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring – typically seeing a firm agreeing delayed or reduced payments to landlords or other creditors – as trading remains under pressure, with sales for the 11 weeks to October 30 lower than expected and profit margins taking a hit due to discount sales.

Joules said: “The group believes this, in large part, reflects the challenging UK economic environment which has negatively impacted consumer confidence and disposable income.

“In addition, whilst dresses, menswear and more formal product categories have performed well, larger core categories such as outerwear, wellies and knitwear have been impacted, in part, by the milder than expected weather.”

The brand – famous for its posh wellies – said online sales in particular have suffered, while store sales have been slight better than predicted.

Joules said the sales woes meant its working capital position had taken a knock and it is also in talks with Mr Joule and its lending banks over a possible “bridge financing proposal”.

It was recently reported that the owner of Yorkshire-based car dealership Stoneacre Motor Group has snapped up £1 million of shares in Joules and was considering a rescue bid.

The Leicestershire-based chain employs around 1,000 people and runs around 130 stores.

Despite the ongoing trading and financing problems, Joules insisted it had made “good progress” on its turnaround plan.

It added: “Under the leadership of Tom Joule, in his capacity as product director, a new product design and development process is in place to drive further substantial improvement in product quality and design”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media