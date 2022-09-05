Deaths in Clare: Monday, September 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Dymphna Power (née Madden) of Ballaghboy, Quin Road, Ennis, Clare / Ballymacward, Galway.



Dymphna died on September 3rd 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, daughter Jennifer, son Patrick, sister Bridie, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren Neil, Jack and Ailbhe, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Monday (5th Sept.) from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to St Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward, Co. Galway, on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacward Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, the funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

The death has occurred of John O'SULLIVAN of Ard Na Mara, Shannon, Clare.



Died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his daughter Michele.

Deeply regretted by his family, wife Josephine, sons Ted, Nick, David and Victor, daughter Denyse, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, beloved grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Private funeral service will held.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tessie) Ganly (née Scanlon) of St. Coman’s Park, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath / Crusheen, Clare.



Died peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, daughter Catriona (Quirke) and daughter in law Anne.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Mary (Smith), sons John, Patrick, Michéal, Kevin & David, her 21 grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Denis, sisters, Nonie, Bibby, & Ettie, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many good friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday evening at The Strand Funeral Home, from 5.30 o'clock with removal to Ss. Peter & Paul's church, arriving at 7.30 o'clock. Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Coosan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be streamed live on the link below.

Teresa's family are still very conscious of the risks of Covid -19 therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines.

Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may do so in the link below. Teresa's family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

