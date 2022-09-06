Deaths in Clare: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The death has occurred (peacefully) at home of Thomas (Tom) Whelan, 74 Marian Estate, Kilkee, Co Clare and formerly Elm Place, Rathbane, Limerick.

Husband of Mary (Dolly) and father of the late Denis.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolly, sons Derek, and Terence, daughter Ursula, brothers and sisters, grandchildren and their partners, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-laws Ailish and Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening 7th September at Lillis' Funeral Home in Kilkee, from 6.30p.m until 8.00p.m.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning 8th September in St. Senan's Church Kilkee at 11.00 a.m.

Cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 4 p.m.

Family flowers only please.

Donations to West Clare Cancer Centre.

The death has occurred of Pauline McMahon (née Garvey) of Killone, Clonroad More, Ennis, Clare.



Pauline died on September 4th 2022 (peacefully) at Cahercalla Community Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Eddie and her siblings Pat, John, Mary (Babs) and Imelda. Sadly missed by her niece Linda, nephews Stephen and John, goddaughter Ingrid, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Thursday (8th September) from 6 pm until 7pm. Arriving to Ballyea Church on Friday (9th September) for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.

