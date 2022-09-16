Search

19 Sept 2022

Deaths in Clare: Friday, September 16, 2022

Deaths in Clare: Friday, September 16, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

16 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Canon Stanley Pettigrew of Tuamgraney, Clare / Sligo / Wicklow Town, Wicklow.

In his 95th year, originally from Sligo, and formerly of Wicklow Town, passed away peacefully on 15th September 2022 in the care of University Hospital Limerick after a brief illness.

Beloved husband of Vera and father of Judi, John and Mike and grandfather of Sabina, Nikita, Luke, Alannah and Ashley.

Will be greatly missed by all.

In accordance with Stanley’s wishes, the funeral will be attended only by his children, their spouses and grandchildren.

--------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Willie Shannahan of Rosbracken, Shannon, Clare.

Peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his father Patrick, sisters Molly and Anna.

Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Eileen, mother Bridget, children John, Maria, Billy, Aaron, Sinead, Grace and Eileen, sons-in-law Paddy, Cliff and Glen, daughters-in-law Joanne and Clare, grandchildren, brothers John, Mikey, Patrick, Gerry, Colm and Paul, sisters Margaret, Esterand Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Shannon on Sunday (18th September) from 4:30pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass in St John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Monday (19th September) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

---------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media