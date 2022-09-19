Search

24 Sept 2022

Clare Weather: Monday, September 19, 2022

Clare Weather: Monday, September 19, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

19 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

TODAY in Clare will be generally cloudy although there will be some sunny breaks at times.

There will be isolated light showers and a light south to southwest or variable breeze. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Rain is forecast to move across the country on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Otherwise it will be quite settled, with most outbreaks of rain and drizzle occurring in the west and northwest. Temperatures will be near or above average.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle developing in the north and west. Mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be largely cloudy and dry, however there will be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in Ulster and Connacht. Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying mild and cloudy on Tuesday night with temperatures staying above 10 to 14 degrees. Most areas will stay dry but there will be further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in Connacht and Ulster.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle continuing in the west and north. Patchy drizzle elsewhere. Light to moderate southerly winds in the morning, increasing moderate to fresh later. Staying mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Man dies after light aircraft crashes in Co Clare

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, coolest in the west and northwest, with a moderate to fresh south to southwest wind.

THURSDAY: The rain will clear eastwards on Thursday morning and will be followed by mostly dry and sunny weather for the rest of the day. A few showers will develop in the west and northwest, mainly near the coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast, with a light to moderate westerly wind.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Staying settled for Friday and Saturday but there is potential for wet and windy weather on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media