Krunal Pandya to join Warwickshire for Royal London Cup campaign

Warwickshire have signed India all-rounder Krunal Pandya for their Royal London Cup campaign.
Krunal, a left-arm spin bowler and big-hitting batter, has represented his country in 19 Twenty20s and five one-day internationals, and is a regular in the Indian Premier League.
The 31-year-old, whose younger brother is India international Hardik, said: “I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history club as Warwickshire.
“Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a success 50-over campaign with the club.”
