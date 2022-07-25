Search

25 Jul 2022

Warwickshire struggle to post big scores but battle to 240 for eight at Surrey

25 Jul 2022 8:52 PM

Warwickshire battled their way to 240 for eight after being put in to bat by unbeaten Division One leaders Surrey on day one of their LV= Insurance County Championship match at the Kia Oval.

With no batter passing 50, Dom Sibley’s 43 was the best individual score, although all-rounder Nathan McAndrew remains at the crease on 40 not out.

Surrey’s five-man pace attack all troubled the visiting batters, with 19-year old seamer Tom Lawes perhaps the stand-out bowler thanks to figures of two for 38 from 20 overs.

Title-chasing Hampshire grabbed the early advantage on a rain-affected opening day at Scarborough but things could have been much worse for Yorkshire.

The hosts slipped to 33 for six in the opening 21 overs before recovering to close on 158 for eight thanks to half-centuries from Will Fraine and Dom Bess.

Second-placed Hampshire’s overseas seamers Kyle Abbott and Mohammad Abbas shared seven wickets, the former finishing with four for 36 from 11.2 overs.

At Chelmsford, Nick Browne hit a season’s best 129 not out as Essex reached 281 for three at stumps against Somerset.

The opener’s punishing innings included stands of 105 with Sir Alastair Cook (44), 56 with Dan Lawrence (35) and 115 with Paul Walter (57 not out).

James Bracey gave a reminder of the ability that earned England Test status as bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire posted 317 all out against Northamptonshire.

The left-hander batter top-scored with 79, while Ryan Higgins hit 50 during a sixth-wicket stand of 110, before Northamptonshire replied with 30 without loss from 12 overs.

Lancashire endured a difficult start to their innings as Kent’s Navdeep Saini took three wickets on a rain-affected day at Emirates Old Trafford.

Wet weather and a strong wind battered the ground for most of the morning, ensuring no play until 3pm, before Saini’s efforts helped reduce the hosts to 112 for four at the close.

In Division Two, Dillon Pennington’s new-ball burst and Kashif Ali’s half-century on his first-class debut gave Worcestershire the initiative against Derbyshire at New Road.

Pennington took four wickets in the space of 18 balls as the visitors were reduced to 14 for five before being bowled out for 130, despite 55 from Anuj Dal.

Worcestershire also had initial problems with the bat but Kashif’s 52 helped them close on 141 for five, a lead of 11 runs.

Durham made a solid start to their clash against Middlesex, posting 132 without loss before rain brought a premature end at Seat Unique Riverside.

Michael Jones produced a fine knock of 78 to lead the way, while Alex Lees scored an unbeaten 46.

