14 Oct 2022

England denied series clean sweep against Australia as final T20 abandoned

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 1:47 PM

England’s bid to claim a T20 series clean sweep over Australia was denied by intermittent showers at Canberra despite the best efforts of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.

Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls helped England to 112 for two after two downpours had reduced the third T20 to 17 then 12 overs per side, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 17 off 10 deliveries.

Australia were set 130 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but their hopes of a consolation win were hindered as Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh were snared by Woakes in the first two balls of the reply.

Woakes had his third by dismissing Glenn Maxwell but, with just seven more balls to get to five overs which would constitute a result, a third deluge proved terminal with Australia on 30 for three.

A no-result means England walk away with a 2-0 win, their first series triumph under Buttler, who hit seven fours and a six on Friday, having been a bystander for the 4-3 victory in Pakistan due to injury.

