Search

19 Oct 2022

Andy Balbirnie celebrates Ireland’s ‘pretty special’ achievement at World Cup

Andy Balbirnie celebrates Ireland’s ‘pretty special’ achievement at World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie celebrated a “pretty special” achievement from Curtis Campher and George Dockrell as they blasted their side to a thrilling victory over Scotland at the T20 World Cup.

A place in the Super 12 stage looked to be disappearing from Ireland’s grasp when Campher and Dockrell flipped the match on its head with a match-winning stand of 116 in just 57 deliveries.

Chasing down a stiff target of 177 looked to be off the table at the mid-point of the innings, with the top four back in the pavilion and just 65 on the board, but Campher seized the moment with seven fours and two sixes in a stunning knock of 72 not out.

“It was pretty special, I can’t remember as important a partnership as that,” said Balbirnie, whose side badly needed the points after kicking off their campaign with defeat by Zimbabwe.

“All year we’ve played pretty good cricket and games we’ve been out of, we’ve been throwing punches. To get over the line with a punch thrown is great. It was a special knock from Curtis and from George as well.

“I’m delighted and hope we can take that momentum into Friday (against the West Indies). We started the tournament pretty disappointingly, it got away from us in the first innings here and at the start of the second, so to drag it back was very important for us.”

All-rounder Campher, who famously took four wickets in four balls at the 2021 World Cup, was visibly emotional at the close and battled tears as he revealed he had received “bad news” from home.

He did not wish to elaborate on that but told fans watching back in Ireland: “Thanks for the support, hopefully we’ll put a smile on your face a bit longer.”

Scotland captain Richie Berrington, whose side began their time in Australia by upsetting the Windies, was staying positive after the setback.

“We know from last year these group situations are never straight forward, but we’ll learn from today, reflect on what we need to and come back strong in our final game,” he said.

“We certainly put Ireland under pressure early on but give credit to the boys who put the partnership on. It was an excellent knock from Curtis, credit to them.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media