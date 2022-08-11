‘It’s been an emotional journey’ – Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead retires

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has announced her retirement from curling.

Muirhead skippered Team GB to gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, adding to bronze from Sochi 2014, and also claimed world and European titles during her career.

“After 15 years of international curling and 21 international titles I have made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire,” Muirhead said in a post on social media.

🚨📣”How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” 📣🚨 Announcement 👀 pic.twitter.com/HStnGv3diM — Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) August 11, 2022

“Throughout my career and like most athletes, I have experienced both the highest of the highs, (becoming an Olympic champion) and the lowest of lows and at times the future seemed very distant. It’s been an emotional journey, but a journey that I am incredibly proud of.

“Behind every athlete is a team and I have had the opportunity to work with some of the best and therefore there are many thanks to be made. I can’t thank everyone here, but will do so individually I hope over the coming weeks.”

Muirhead, 32, paid tribute to the support of all of her team-mates “from the bottom of my heart” as well as from the funding received from the National Lottery and UK Sport for the British Curling and Scottish Curling programmes.

Going out at the very top – 🥇golden girl Olympic, European and World Champion @evemuirhead calls time on her glorious curling career!▶️https://t.co/SUCWQnVJqd#curling pic.twitter.com/5oc5bMwixi — British Curling (@BritishCurling) August 11, 2022

“Being skip and representing Team Muirhead, Great Britain and Scotland over the years has been a real honour, and one I have never taken for granted,” she added.

“Retiring from curling as a current European, world and Olympic champion is something I always dreamt off, and I am signing off with a huge smile on my face.

“With regards to what’s next – I am looking forward to exploring more opportunities and getting my golf clubs out, but watch this space!”