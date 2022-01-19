Search

19 Jan 2022

Councillors register opposition to £16,000 Irish unity workshop

A motion to create the workshop was passed by Council last year.

Councillors register opposition to £16,000 Irish unity workshop

Cllrs Paul McLean and Walter Cuddy.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

19 Jan 2022

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A number of unionist councillors have voiced their opposition to a local council's plans to hold a workshop to discuss the issue of constitutional change in Ireland.

Mid Ulster District Council passed a motion in May 2021 to establish a 'working group on Irish unity' and to begin consultation to assess ratepayers' views on the issue.

The motion was referred to the Council's Corporate Good Relations Working Group (CGRWG), which agreed a set of conditions for its implementation.

A specification to secure quotations from 'suitably qualified/experienced providers' is set to be developed, with the workshops to be delivered in late Spring 2022.

County Derry footbridge 'saga' continues as assessment stalls

Consultants employed by the Council have been unable to guarantee the bridge's safety.

A report presented to the Council's Policy & Resources Committee last week detailed the cost of the workshops at £16,000 to include management fee, speaker costs, marketing, and digital set up.

DUP councillor Paul McLean put on record his party's opposition to the plans.

“Our party group were opposed to that and want to record our opposition to it. In today's climate, £16,000 could be better spent,” he said.

UUP representative Cllr Walter Cuddy said his party had ceased attending the CGRWG, as they felt it was of 'no benefit'. “So much money has been lost over the last year trying to cover all the gaps and provide a service to the rates payer,” he said.

“A lot of facilities have been closed and a lot of things not provided, and then you see something like this.

“We don't go to the Good Relations Committee because it is of no benefit to us at all. The report says it's been agreed by the GRC that we do this, that and the other.

“It's totally out of our remit. Is this going to help the community relations or impact it? Nowhere in the report can I see this could impact good relations within the community.

“If they come back and say we're better off staying in the UK, we'll never hear of it. This is why we have no confidence in that committee,” he added.

Man questioned over Daniel Cassidy murder released

The suspect was arrested last week as part of investigations into the 1992 murder.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media