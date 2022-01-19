Community organisation announces closure following break-in

A County Derry community organisation has revealed it has decided to close following a break-in last weekend.

Ballykelly Residents' Association announced the decision just days after reporting a burglary at their community centre.

According to police, the door to the building at King's Lane in the village was found ajar just after 6pm on January 9.

It was then discovered that a quantity of money, a collection for children’s activities, had been stolen.

The group, which is believed to have been in operation for approximately 20 years, took to social media on Wednesday to reveal their decision to close.

A post on Facebook read: “With careful consideration we regret to inform you that Ballykelly Residents' Association have decided to close due to the recent break in.

“This decision was not taken lightly, all the committee was in agreement.

“We appreciate all the support from the residents of Ballykelly throughout our time.

“It has been an honour to deliver projects with you all.”

The news was met with sadness with many people offering their support.

One woman wrote: “This is awful hi. Why would someone do this? Now the children can't have a youth club every Friday, which they all loved, or nothing. Hope they are caught.”

Another local resident paid tribute to those who ran the organsiation.

“You all did a great job. It's an awful shame that some low life felt the need to destroy such a valued asset to the community,” said the woman.

Another user of the centre added: “We will miss our wee classes on Wednesdays. It was great fun, sad news.”

Sinn Féin councillor Dermot Nicholl, who has worked with the group in the past, said he was 'saddened' to learn the news but has asked the group to 'reconsider' their decision.

“Ballykelly Residents' Association is a valuable asset to the community and the work they do with both older and younger people in the area is brilliant,” he said.

“I am saddened that the committee felt that they had to shut down as a result of the break-in.

“I know it's not easy getting people in the community to step up especially with time constraints and covid restrictions.

“It is hard but hopefully the group can resurrect itself again,” added Councillor Nicholl.

The County Derry Post contacted the group for comment however at the time of going to print there was no response.