Foyle MLA Delargy deeply concerned at numbers of children waiting on mental health appointments

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Pádraig Delargy, has said it is deeply concerning that the numbers of children waiting nine weeks or longer for appointments for mental health services, has doubled in a matter of months, and remains at unprecedented levels.

The Minister of Health recently confirmed that the total number of children waiting for a mental health appointment has increased.

Those waiting longer than nine weeks has increased from 451 in May to 944 in November.

Mr Delargy stated that while he welcomed the Mental Health Action Plan that had been published by the Department for Health, he had “serious concerns however that in the immediate and short-term staff and services have stretched as far as they can go”.

He said: “It is deeply concerning that vital mental health services for children and young people continue to be under increasing pressure. The numbers of children on waiting lists numbers are spiralling out of control.

“Children’s mental health services and staff provide invaluable support to children and young people in emotional distress and with a range of mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and eating disorders.

“However, the demand for support and treatment is rapidly outstripping capacity.

“I welcome the fact that the Department has published a Mental Health Action Plan and a new 10-year strategy. I have serious concerns however that in the immediate and short-term staff and services have stretched as far as they can go.

“We have asked the Minister of health if he will make a statement to the Assembly addressing the immediate pressures in children’s mental health services and if he has successfully increased funding to at least 10 per cent of the mental health budget.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Health said: “It is widely recognised that Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services have faced significant pressures in recent years as a result of increased demand for services and resource constraints.

“These issues have been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has continued to negatively impact young people’s mental health and wellbeing.”