Paratrooper flags in Derry "an insult to the survivors of Bloody Sunday and the victims’ families"

There has been widespread condemnation over flags of the British Paratrooper Regiment being hoisted in parts of Derry.

Flags of the Regiment were seen flying from lampposts in the Drumahoe and Newbuildings areas of the city.

The Paratrooper Regiment was responsible for the killing of 14 civilians on January 30, 1972 – an event that is known the world over as Bloody Sunday.

These flags, put up in areas that have a predominantly Loyalist/Unionist majority, have been viewed as a deliberate move to antagonise the Catholics and Nationalists in Derry who this week are marking Bloody Sunday's 50th anniversary.

Foyle MP and SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, stated that the flags were a blatant attempt to upset people in the city and called on unionist politicians to show leadership to have the flags removed.

He said: “The erection of more parachute regiment flags in parts of Derry ahead of this week’s 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday has caused real hurt and anger throughout our city.

Foyle MLA and SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood

“This is a time where we should be supporting the Bloody Sunday families and reflecting on the terrible events of 50 years ago, not being distracted by the actions of a tiny minority who are determined to try and raise tensions in our city.

“The people who erected these flags speak for and represent nobody. Thankfully Derry is a city where people live side by side in peace and harmony and any right-thinking person will be appalled at the emergence of more of these flags in the lead up to such an important event in our shared history.

“These flags must be removed at once, they are an insult to the survivors of Bloody Sunday and the victims’ families.

“I would urge unionist politicians and community leaders in the areas where these flags have been erected to intervene and facilitate their removal.

“The anniversary of Bloody Sunday should be a moment for people in Derry and across this island to come together and reflect on the loss of 14 innocent lives.

“This attempt at cheap point scoring is shameful and should be condemned by everyone.”

Mr Eastwood's sentiments were echoed by Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Ciara Ferguson, who said the erection of British army Parachute regiment flags in areas of the city was a deliberate attempt to cause hurt to the Bloody Sunday families ahead of the 50th anniversary.

She said: “There is huge upset in the city after British army Parachute regiment flags were erected in Newbuildings and Drumahoe over recent days.

“Given this British regiment's brutal history in Derry, this is a deliberate attempt to stir up tensions and hurt families ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the murder of 14 civilians by the British Army in Derry.

“I have stood with those families in recent days, they are steadfast, courageous and determined in their campaign for truth and justice for their loved ones.

“I am calling on all political parties and community leaders to condemn the erecting of these flags and to use their influence to have them removed immediately.”

Alliance Party Councillor, Rachel Ferguson – who represents the Faughan ward – also called for the flags to be removed.

She said: “These flags are hurtful to the Bloody Sunday families, as well as many others in the city, and this act is purely designed to intimidate and create a chill factor for those who live, work or visit here.

“I don’t doubt for one second the vast majority of people who live in these areas didn’t back the erection of these flags and political representatives from all quarters should condemn this. The lengths to which a small minority of people will go to raise tensions is deeply disappointing.

“I call on those who erected these flags to remove them immediately. All public space is shared space. But this is not culture or tradition, it’s a deliberate attempt to cause division and hurt in a city which is shared, welcoming and open to all, and it’s wrong.”

Ulster Unionist leader, Doug Beattie – himself a former British Army Captain – posted on the social media site, Twitter, his revulsion at the flags being put up.

He tweeted: “I have said this many times. The flying of the parachute regiment flag on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday it wrong. It does nothing but hurt the victims who still grieve to this day and shows a total lack of respect and compassion. Please take them down.”

The official Twitter account of the Parachute Regiment replied directly to Mr Beattie by stating their own opposition to the flags being flown.

They tweeted: “100 per cent agreed. Totally unacceptable and disrespectful behaviour.”

DUP Foyle MLA, Gary Middleton, also made clear on his own Twitter page that the flags should be removed.

He tweeted: “I share the position of the @TheParachuteReg – these actions are unacceptable and disrespectful. It is unnecessary and designed to be offensive. I am proud of our Armed Forces however the erection of these flags are not designed to mark any of those things. They should be removed.”