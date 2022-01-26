Consultants assessing an historic County Derry railway footbridge have said it is '100% safe', despite a Council official telling a Committee earlier this month that they had found 'failures'.

Media reports last week had highlighted concerns raised by a Council official during a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Environmental Services Committee.

“All Translink are asking is before we put this bridge back, will it meet the current criteria for footbridges? Mann Williams to date have come back and said no, it can't,” the official told the Committee.

“Basically, their assessment shows a couple of different failure modes, for example under high wind or snow conditions, there are issues, too many people on the bridge there are issues, so they haven't been able to convince us or Translink that it's structurally sound.”

However, Council subsequently issued a statement saying concerns over the bridge's performance during high winds, snowy conditions or overcrowding had 'no basis in fact'.

“Such statements were not made as a conclusion by Mann Williams and they have confirmed and reiterated that they currently remain fully satisfied that the bridge is able to sustain the loads that it would experience in service,” they said.

“Mann Williams consulting Civil and Structural Engineers were engaged by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to carry out detailed assessments of the Castlerock Station Footbridge.

“From completion of those assessments Mann Williams have consistently maintained and documented their view that the bridge is structurally safe and, subject to minor cosmetic maintenance repairs, is suitable for reinstatement.

“It is the accepted joint view of the council and Mann Williams that an impasse had been reached in seeking the approval of Translink for permission to reinstate the bridge, and that for all involved the matter of technical approval would be reviewed and progressed using alternative means.

“Up to the end of 2021 Mann Williams continued to supply information to justify the continued view of satisfactory structural capacity and to respond to any questions and queries issued by Translink.

“However, it became clear that differences in approach to technical approval were not going to be overcome and precipitated the impasse situation.

“Mann Williams are considered to have provided robust, carefully considered and reasoned assessments of the bridge, drawing on their extensive experience in the assessment of heritage structures, and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council fully recognise this.

“There have been no concerns raised at any stage in relation to the quality of service provided by Mann Williams, and their continued view that the bridge is suitable for reinstatement.

“All parties wish to see the bridge re-instated and efforts will continue to make this happen.”

A source within Mann Williams confirmed to the County Derry Post that they were '100% happy' with the bridge, that it was structurally adequate and fit for purpose.

Translink have said they are 'committed' to the project.

“Translink remain committed to proactively working with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on the future of the historical Castlerock Footbridge,” said a spokesperson.

“We are assisting the council with the structural assessment of the bridge and will continue to work together to determine the suitability for future reinstatement.”