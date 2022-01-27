Search

27 Jan 2022

Lyra McKee murder accused allowed to take part in Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary march

Judge grants bail variation

Derry Court: Lyra McKee accused gets bail

Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman in April 2019.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

One of the men charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been given permission to attend the Bloody Sunday march this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the killings.

Peter Gearoid Cavanagh (33), of Elmwood Terrace in the Bogside area of the city, is charged with the murder of the 29-years-old journalist who was shot dead by an New IRA gunman while watching a riot on Fanad Drive in Creggan in April 2019.

He also faces charges of possessing a gun with intent, rioting and possessing and throwing petrol bombs on the same date.

As part of his bail conditions he is not allowed to enter the Creggan area and had applied for a variation to attend the march.

Making the application defence solicitor, Derwin Harvey, said his client wished to participate in the full march given the significance of this year's event.

He said Cavanagh had 'partipated in the march since he was capable of walking.'

The solicitor said that the event was carried out in a 'dignified and poignant manner' showing 'reverence to those massacred those years ago.'

A police officer told the court,they had agreed that Cavanagh could attend two thirds of the march by joining it at the junction of Southway and the Lone Moor Road outside the exclusion zone.

District Judge Barney McElholm said it was extremely unlikely 'anyone attending this event would engage in anything illegal' as the families would not tolerate it.

He said he had no problem with Cavanagh attending the march from the outset in Creggan on condition he did not carry any flag, banner or poster and granted the application to allow the defendant to be in Creggan from 2.15pm on Sunday until 3.30pm.

