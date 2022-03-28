Local cinema to roll out red carpet for Derry Girls premiere

A local cinema is to roll out the red carpet for the premiere of the first episode of the eagerly-awaited third, and final, series of the hit television comedy series, Derry Girls.

Stars of the hugely-successful show will attend the 6.30pm screening being hosted by Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4 at the Omniplex on Strand Road on Thursday, April 7.

The screening will be followed by an after-party in the Guildhall.

Derry Girls is the creation of acclaimed local writer, Lisa McGee, who mined her own experiences to create a candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy set against the backdrop of the 'Troubles' in her home town.

Announcing in September last year that series three would be the last, she said: "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.

“Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase.”

The first series of Derry Girls was first shown on Channel 4 on January 4, 2018 and went on to become the channel's most successful comedy since Father Ted and was the most-watched series in the North since modern records began in 2002.

The series was renewed shortly after the pilot episode aired, and the second series was broadcast in March and April 2019.

The third series was commissioned for 2020, but filming was delayed due to the Covud-19 pandemic. It finished filming on December 21 last year.

Nominated in the Best Scripted Comedy category at the 2020 BAFTA awards, it gained global recognition when it was screened by screening service, Netflix which, along with Channel 4, will show the third series.

A mural of its main stars, painted on the gable wall of Badger's Bar and Restaurant on Orchard Street, has become a popular attraction for tourists to the city.