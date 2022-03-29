Security alert in Campsie area of Derry following discovery of 'suspicious object'

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Camspie area.
This follows the discovery of a suspicious object just off the Clooney Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said, "Our officers remain at the scene of a security alert in the Campsie area.
"The dual carriageway remains open, however, the access road into the Covid test centre is closed.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."
There are no further updates at present.
