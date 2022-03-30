One-stop shop for all recycling needs as Council launch new app

Derry City and Strabane District Council have launched a new, free recycling app with lots of handy features and information on waste and recycling needs.

As an added incentive, users who download the app will be automatically entered into a draw for a tablet or eco goodies to help people reduce their waste and live in a way that's kinder to the planet.

It has been created as part of the EU-funded project, EMERGREEN, which aims to improve technology to help people live more sustainably and will replace the Bin-ovation app which currently exists.

The app will cover a range of issues and topics, including reminders about which bin to leave out each week, information on what can be recycled, and all the details on opening times for Council's recycling centres.

It can be downloaded on Google Play or i0S and includes features like calendar reminders for bin collections and push notifications from the Council if there are any recycling service changes in your area.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said the app will be a fantastic and useful tool for lots of people.

"I'm delighted that after a lot of hard work behind the scenes we are now launching this app for public use," Mayor Warke said.

"We can all be guilty of getting mixed up with which bin goes out each week or with knowing which colour of bin our different waste goes into, and this app is such a handy way for people to address those issues as well as making use of the many other features.

"Technology is such a huge part of all of our lives, so this is a simple, easy and completely free way to stay on top of things at the touch of a button.

"As well as all that, there's a chance at winning a tablet just by downloading the app, so make sure you get onto your App Store and look for the Derry Strabane recycling app."

Council's Waste Services Manager, Nicola McCool, added: "People in Derry and Strabane are becoming more and more eco conscious and we hope that this app will be a handy tool to help them live more sustainably.

"As well as having a function for you to set bin collection reminders to your phone, there's also useful waste reduction tips, videos and a search function to figure out the types of waste to recycle in each bin.

"Users will also be able to get local recycling location information and online bookings can be made. There is also a Report Fly Tipping tab and bulky waste collection can be booked via the app too.

"We hope that this technology will make it easier for people to recycle in everyday life."

To download the app, visit your Google Play or i0S app store and search for: Derry Strabane recycling app.