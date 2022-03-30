New hub to celebrate power of learning in Derry

The power of learning will be the focus of two new learning hub events being delivered in the coming weeks as part of the Learning City Programme for Derry ahead of the 2022 Lifelong Learning Festival.

The Hubs will showcase the variety of opportunities available to people of all ages and abilities across the City and encourage everyone to get involved and learn something new.

The Hub will be held in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday April 1 from 12pm to 6pm.

The Learning Hubs will serve as the prefect prelude to the Lifelong Learning Festival, which runs from April 25 to 29. Over 100 events and activities will be available during the festival, allowing the public to learn a new skill, take on a new challenge or simply to explore the opportunities that are available across Derry.

An introduction to gym equipment, dog grooming at home and sign language lessons are among the wide range of activities on offer as local organisations and businesses, such as Learning Pool, Craft Training, Women's Centre and Highlight PR, give their time to promote and celebrate the power of learning.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said it was a great opportunity to try something completely new.

He said: “The research shows that lifelong learners lead more active and fulfilled lives, and as a Council we are committed to working with all our partners as part of the Learning City Network to create new and exciting opportunities to learn.

“Learning takes all forms, whether it's academic or skills based, and the new learning hubs give a taster of just some of the experiences that people can engage with at any age.

“I look forward to this year's Lifelong Learning Festival and would really recommend that people check out the wide array of opportunities to learn something new.”

Garreth Harvey, Chair of the Learning City Network, said: “Derry has so much to offer in terms of learning opportunities which is why we're thrilled to be hosting these Learning Hubs.

“The Hubs will give people a flavour of what's available to them and lead us nicely into the Lifelong Learning Festival. There are plenty of options to choose from regardless of your age or ability. After all, it's never too late to learn a new skill.”

A full list of the activities and events available via the Learning Hubs can be found at: learningcityds.com.

Derry joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities in 2019. The Lifelong Learning Festival takes place from April 25 to 29 and is a key part of the work by Derry City & Strabane District Council and its educational partners engaged in the Learning City Network to raise awareness of Derry's status as a learning city.