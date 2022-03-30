County Derry councillor considers legal action over 'sectarian' allegation

A local councillor has entered a formal complaint and is considering legal action against a colleague after he accused him of a 'sectarian rant' at a recent Council Committee meeting.

Cllr Sean Bateson has reported fellow Causeway Coast and Glens elected member Alderman George Duddy to the Local Government Ombudsman following the remark earlier this month.

As councillors discussed funding for the Harry Gregg Legacy Foundation at the recent Leisure and Development Committee, Cllr Bateson suggested a rejected funding plan could have helped the project.

Alderman Duddy took issue with a suggestion that other organisations may be 'told where to go' if they came asking for money in the same way, labelling Cllr Bateson's comments a 'sectarian rant'.

After the Coleraine councillor declined an opportunity to retract his comments, Cllr Bateson said he had now lodged a formal complaint.

“These comments are dangerous and cannot be left on the record,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

“To be accused of a sectarian rant, when I was highlighting the narrow-minded and short-sightedness of unionist councillors in rejecting the technical support grant which would directly benefit the Harry Gregg foundation is a direct insult to me.

“The project by the Harry Gregg foundation is a wonderful opportunity for the entire council area and they have my full support.

“I pride my politics as a republican and egalitarian on working to achieve equality and fairness across all communities.

“Councillor Duddy's remarks are untrue and offensive, and perhaps when making such remarks he should look closer to home when him and his party make such narrow minded decisions that have an impact on projects and organisations that need support.

“I have lodged a formal complaint with the local government ombudsman and in the process of reviewing potential legal actions such as defamation. Such allegations cannot be left to rest.”

Alderman Duddy declined an opportunity to comment when contacted by the County Derry Post.