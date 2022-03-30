County Derry village to benefit from Open-Space Regeneration Projects

A new ‘Covid Small Settlement Regeneration Programme’ is set to transform two separate Council owned areas of green open-space areas in Clady village.

The proposals to develop green open-space, provide a 'Pocket Park' and landscaping will transform areas of council owned green space that had been under-utilised and liable to flooding.

It will also provide significant opportunities for locals to enjoy recreationally and to improve health and wellbeing.

Speaking to the County Derry Post, Mid-Ulster Sinn Féin Councillor Sean McPeake welcomed he work.

"I very much welcome the inclusion of Clady open-space projects within the DFC/DAERA and Mid-Ulster Council jointly funded Covid Small Settlement Regeneration Scheme which will significantly improve underutilised green open-space areas within the village," he said.

"The Clady Village regeneration scheme will be one of 11 schemes within the Mid-Ulster District area. Valued at a total of £2.7m the schemes are planned to be taken forward during the 2022-2023 year.”

Councillor McPeake said he has campaigned for many years to have the work carried out. “For many years now I have been supporting residents in Clady in their quest to have green areas within the village developed into fit-for-purpose landscaped and recreational spaces which can be utilised and properly enjoyed by people of all ages and all abilities,” he continued.

“Much of the available lands were available were sadly being massively underused as they were underdeveloped, wet and had poor drainage. The planned works will radically transform these spaces.

"I wish to thank Mid-Ulster Council for bringing forward these proposals which will significantly transform these areas within the village in the coming months,” he added.