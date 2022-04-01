Parties unite to condemn Firmus gas bill hike

The SDLP and Sinn Féin have united in their condemnation of Firmus Energy's decision to hike up gas bills for Derry's households.

Firmus announced yesterday that they are to raise their gas tariffs by an extra 16.31 per cent – the fourth rise in the last 10 months.

The price increase will ensure that households in the city that use gas will have to fork out an extra £15.44 on top of their other monthly outgoings.

Mark H Durkan, who is standing for re-election as Foyle MLA in May's Assembly elections called the move from Firmus to be “an absolute disgrace” and said the rise in bills was “unsustainable”.

He said: “It is an absolute disgrace that Firmus Gas customers in Derry will face yet another price hike of 16.31 per cent which will affect over 59,000 households.

“Bearing in mind this is one of a series of price hikes in recent months which will see the average household gas bill rise by £,1500 a year. That’s on top of rising food and energy costs.

“The completely unsustainable cost-of-living is undeniably an emergency situation for Northern Ireland.

“Fuel support schemes to date have not been adequate. Payments have already been made and the Emergency Fuel Support scheme overseen by the Bryson Charitable Group closed for applications on March 31.

“As a result of the intransigence of the DUP, people here will be left completely unprotected in the months ahead.

“In the face of an emergency, the electorate have once again been left vulnerable, without the support or even concern of political leadership.

“We need parties that recognise where executive priorities need to be at; improving wages for working people and creating a fit for purpose welfare system to ensure that people have enough in their pockets to put food on their tables and heat in their homes.

“Tackling the bread and butter issues must take precedence.”

Sinn Féin’s Ciara Ferguson, who is also standing in Foyle for election to the Assembly next May, called on the British government to increase taxes on energy companies who she views as “making a fortune” from ordinary people.

She said: “The announcement by Firmus of yet another hike in the gas prices is another huge blow for workers and families who are already struggling with out-of-control prices.

“I have met with Firmus in recent months to challenge these extortionate prices which are putting household bills through the roof.

“It’s not acceptable that energy corporations are making huge profits in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

“The British government must immediately raise taxes on energy companies who are making a fortune with the money raised going back into pockets of workers and families struggling to make ends meet.”