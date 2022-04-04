Search

04 Apr 2022

James O'Hara and Sons to host charity auction in aid of Foyle Hospice

Garth Brooks tickets, a weekend stay at Arranmore Island Lighthouse and Galgorm stay among the listings up for grabs

Over 50 items are set to be auctioned with all proceeds to be donated to Foyle Hospice

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Ballykelly car dealer, James O'Hara and Sons, is set to host a charity auction to raise funds for Foyle Hospice.

The event will be held at The Vale Centre, Greysteel on Saturday April 9, starting at 7pm, with all proceeds to be donated to the hospice.

Anyone is welcome to join and enjoy the night which will include a live band, food and bar facilities.

There is an array of items and gift experiences set to be auctioned with no reserve. 

The experiences up for auction include an overnight stay in the Galgorm for two people, a weekend stay at Arranmore Island Lighthouse Donegal and a two person Rally Car Experience in Monaghan and much more.

Items to be auctioned off include a signed Derry City shirt, Garth Brooks tickets and a bottle of Millennium Whiskey. There is set to be 50 plus slots filled for items going up for auction.

Encouraging the public to attend and take part, Foyle Hospice said: "You won't want to miss this amazing night. It will be a night to remember.

"Join us at the Charity Auction at The Vale Centre for dinner, music and an incredible auction."

For more information regarding the event, contact James O’Hara & Sons for more info on 02877762844.

