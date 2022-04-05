Derry man shot as he slept in bed

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who knows anything about the aggravated burglary that took place in Ballynasilloe Park
A man in his 30s is being treated in hospital after being shot in the Creggan area of Derry last night.
Three men entered a property at Kildrum Gardens just after midnight before two of them entered a bedroom and shot the man twice – once in each leg – as he slept in his bed.
A woman, who was also in the property at the time, was physically uninjured but has been left shaken by the incident.
It is understood the man's injuries are not life-threatening.
Appealing for information, PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area this morning and who witnessed this incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.