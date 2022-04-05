Search

05 Apr 2022

Derry man shot as he slept in bed

Woman escapes injury

PSNI

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who knows anything about the aggravated burglary that took place in Ballynasilloe Park

Reporter:

staff reporter

05 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

A man in his 30s is being treated in hospital after being shot in the Creggan area of Derry last night.

Three men entered a property at Kildrum Gardens just after midnight before two of them entered a bedroom and shot the man twice – once in each leg – as he slept in his bed.

A woman, who was also in the property at the time, was physically uninjured but has been left shaken by the incident.

It is understood the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Appealing for information, PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area this morning and who witnessed this incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22

Derry security alert continuing

Roads in Waterside sealed off

Derry road closure following reports of 'suspicious object'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media