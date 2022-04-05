Search

05 Apr 2022

Council seeking interpreters as they prepare for new arrivals

The Council have asked for Ukrainian and Russian speakers to get in contact.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A local council have appealed to members of the public who can act as interpreters for new arrivals fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council made the appeal via their Facebook page, asking for 'Ukrainian and Russian interpreters' to get in contact.

In a notice marked 'urgent', the Council said they were working with 'community partners' on the appeal.

"Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and community partners are preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian evacuees and urgently seek Ukrainian and Russian speakers who can assist arrivals in the borough," they said.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Patricia Harkin via email - patricia.harkin@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk - or by phone on 07702331430, or contact manager@thereseourcecentre.org or phone 028 2766 5068.

County Derry councillor thanks Borough's volunteers helping Ukraine

Cllr Adrian McQuillan praised efforts made around the area.

