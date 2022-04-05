Council seeking interpreters as they prepare for new arrivals

A local council have appealed to members of the public who can act as interpreters for new arrivals fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council made the appeal via their Facebook page, asking for 'Ukrainian and Russian interpreters' to get in contact.
In a notice marked 'urgent', the Council said they were working with 'community partners' on the appeal.
"Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and community partners are preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian evacuees and urgently seek Ukrainian and Russian speakers who can assist arrivals in the borough," they said.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Patricia Harkin via email - patricia.harkin@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk - or by phone on 07702331430, or contact manager@thereseourcecentre.org or phone 028 2766 5068.
