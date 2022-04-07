Search

07 Apr 2022

Four County Derry secondary schools currently recruiting principals

Applications close for three of the roles next week.

St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt, is among the schools recruiting a new principal.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

07 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A number of prominent secondary schools across County Derry are in the process of appointing new principals.

St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt, Loreto College, Coleraine and St Cecilia's College in Derry city are currently inviting applications for the leadership toles.

Applications for a similar position at St Patrick's College, Maghera, closed on Wednesday, as they move to appoint a successor for Mrs Brenda Mussen.

Last week, principal of St Cecilia's College, Mrs Patricia Mulhern, announced she would be retiring from her role at the end of the academic year.

Both Loreto College and St Mary's Grammar School have acting principals at present, with Miss Belinda Toner in place in Coleraine and Mr Frank Dunlop in Magherafelt.

In an advertisement on their website, St Mary's said they were looking for an 'outstanding' principal, who must 'clearly demonstrate a clear vision for the School and a strong Catholic ethos'.

The advertisement also gives the proposed salary as between L32 and L38 on the leadership scale, a salary of between £89,713 and £103,915, with the school's enrolment at 1,170 pupils.

Mrs Mulhern's successor at St Cecilia's will inherit an enrolment of 860 pupils and command a salary between L29 (£83,352) and L35 (£96,557).

Applications for the Loreto role close at 3.00pm on Thursday April 14, St Mary's at 12.00pm on Friday April 8 and St Cecilia's at 12.00pm on Wednesday April 13.

